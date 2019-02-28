Cunard brings in international design talent to shape vision for new ship

Cunard has revealed that a host of award-winning designers will create the interiors for its new ship.

The line’s unnamed fourth vessel, which is set to join the fleet in 2022, will be built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

The team consists of Simon Rawlings, David Collins Studio; Terry McGillicuddy, Richmond International; Sybille de Margerie, Sybille de Margerie Paris, and the ship’s creative director, Adam D Tihany.

Cunard president Simon Palethorpe said: “The calibre of talent we have brought together for this project will bring to life our vision of creating a truly world-class ship.

“Working alongside the legendary Adam D Tihany, the team is working hard to ensure that every aspect of our new ship is exciting and forward-looking, yet unmistakably Cunard.”

Tihany added: “We have assembled a dynamic, passionate team of talented creatives whose unique design sensibilities and innate understanding of the Cunard brand will move the dial forward while recapturing the beloved spirit of Cunard travel in this next generation cruise liner.”

David Collins Studio will be responsible for an atrium, the Grand Lobby, the Queens Grill Suites and the main dining room, while Richmond International will work on the theatre, entertainment spaces and the outside deck space.

Meanwhile, French studio Sybille de Margerie Paris will work on retail spaces, the spa and the flagship event space – the Queens Room.