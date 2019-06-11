Famed as the inspiration behind Johann Strauss’s renowned waltz, the River Danube is an ever-popular choice for river cruisers. And for the classic itinerary, you need look no further than AmaWaterways’ ‘Melodies of the Danube’ cruise, which glides its way through a quartet of equally enchanting European countries.

After arriving at frenetic Budapest airport – a victim of its own success, with infrastructure that is clearly straining to cope with growing passenger numbers – I was relieved to be whisked away and introduced to the soothing atmosphere of AmaCerto (Italian for ‘certain’).

I’ve met many nationalities during my travels, but cruise manager Marc Coll is quite a rarity – one of only 76,000 folk to hail from Andorra. Evidently proud to be working with AmaWaterways, he regales me with information about AmaCerto and her two new fleetmates, AmaMagna and AmaMora, which make their debuts this summer.

Ensconced in my cabin, I’m delighted to see that its elegantly understated design provides more than enough space for a week’s sailing (my stateroom measures a generous 235 square feet, while others on board range from 160 to 290sq ft, and suites weigh in at a whopping 300). The bathroom, too, is a surprisingly decent size for a river vessel, with a top-of-the-range power shower. Best of all, there is a veranda, which provides a delightful vista over the Danube.