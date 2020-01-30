Dame Darcey Bussell is about to try her hand at river cruising, joining Scenic for a dance-themed Danube voyage via Vienna and Budapest. She tells us what she’s looking forward to most…

Have you ever cruised before?

Yes, I was lucky enough to join Scenic’s ‘Cultural Heritage of Russia’ cruise in May last year. That trip was so much fun that we’re teaming up again in April for an eight-day sailing down the Danube, where I’m particularly looking forward to hosting a private evening concert in Vienna at the incredible Palais Liechtenstein. And as godmother of P&O Cruises’ Azura I’ve also been fortunate to cruise around the Caribbean and the Norwegian fjords, with my husband Angus and our daughters Phoebe and Zoe.