If your South America cruise happens to calls here, even briefly, be sure to take in the elegant Plaza de Mayo, lined with stately 19th century buildings, including Casa Rosada, the balconied presidential palace immortalised by Eva Perón.

Cultural highlights include the 2,500-seat Teatro Colon, considered one of the world’s great opera houses, and the MALBA Museum, hosting works by South American artists including Frida Kahlo.

And be sure to sample the local cuisine – a succulent steak hot off the asado (barbecue) and blanketed in chimichurri sauce, or a selection of mouthwatering picadas – Argentina’s take on tapas – as you stroll from bar to bar in the local fashion.

But the city’s most famous attraction is surely the tango, that intense love story told in dramatic steps and a swirling embrace. Born in Buenos Aires but now an international phenomenon, this most sensual dance is enjoying a local revival, partly through the enthusiasm of international visitors.

Come nightfall there are myriad opportunities to settle back with a glass of velvety Malbec and appreciate it for yourself. For the most authentic experience, head out late (11pm) to one of the city’s dance venues or milongas.

Unless you feel brave enough to put lessons into practice, let them know when you arrive that you won’t be dancing – otherwise you may find yourself the recipient of “come hither” glances, for the tradition in some milongas is to ask for a dance through eye contact alone.