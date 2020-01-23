January can be a tough month, with the days short and the nights long, not to mention the blustery and often unbearable weather. It’s because of this that there’s no better month to start planning your next cruise holiday…

On hand to give you cruise advice and holiday inspiration, the World of Cruising team will be exhibiting at Destinations London 2020 in London this month.

The UK’s leading and longest-running travel event, Destinations will return to Olympia London for the 27th year from Thursday 30 January until Sunday 2 February.

Among the 600 brands and 70 global tourist boards exhibiting will be yours truly, World of Cruising. The team will be occupying stand AC91 for the duration of the event.

For new-to-cruisers and cruising stalwarts alike, the World of Cruising team will be on hand to suggest cruise lines, itineraries and offer holiday inspiration and ideas.

Along with stopping by our stand at AC91, travel lovers will be able to grab on-the-day holiday deals and have experts tailor their next trip away.

Attendees will also be entertained by inspirational guest speakers sharing their travel journeys, including Michael Portillo, Jung Chang, Dom Joly, Adrian Hayes and Ainsley Harriot.

Discussing his book that accompanies the TV series Michael Portillo’s Hidden History of Britain, the British journalist and author will be regaling the crows with stories of abandoned places and buildings, taking to the stage on 2 February at 4pm.

With her books translated into more than 40 languages worldwide, and with 15 million copies sold outside mainland China (where they were banned), Jung Chang will be on hand to discuss her new book, Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister: Three Women at the Heart of Twentieth-Century China. Guests can listen to Jung on 31 January at 4.45pm.

Adding a touch of culinary flair to the event, TV presenter, author and cooking legend Ainsley Harriot will be talking tales from a Caribbean kitchen, discussing travel through food on 20 January at 4pm.

We are working in partnership with Destinations London to offer our readers tickets to this exciting event. All you need to do is click on this link and enter the code WCRUISE to register for your free tickets. Maximum two tickets per order, then standard advance ticket price (£11) applies. Offer ends midnight 29 January 2020. Advance box office closes 30 January 2020.

Make sure not to miss out on this incredible travel event.