Diamond Princess is still quarantined off the coast of Japan, and now 39 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The numbers have jumped from 136 to 175, with the health ministry announcing the news today (Wednesday 12 February).

Among the newly infected 10 were crew, 10 were Japanese nationals and the others were from 11 countries, including the UK and China. One quarantine official was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Princess Cruises ship is currently in quarantine in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, a quarantine which has been in place since 3 February.

We truly appreciate all the support from around the world, particularly for our teammates who are doing so much. We’d like to provide further information about how we are managing the situation and enhancing the comfort of our guests and crew on #DiamondPrincess. pic.twitter.com/lILOjVep6x — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 12, 2020

The ship was placed in quarantine after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus, despite not showing any symptoms whilst on board.

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato revealed that amongst the 175 with coronavirus, four were in a serious condition.

Diamond Princess currently has around 3,700 people on board the ship, 1,000 crew and 2,670 passengers.

A Princess Cruises spokesman said: “Princess Cruises can confirm an announcement, from the Japanese Ministry of Health, of 39 new positive cases of coronavirus on board Diamond Princess.

“We are following guidance from the Japan Ministry of Health on plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.

“The Japan Ministry of Health has been the lead public health authority defining the testing protocols for all guests and crew on Diamond Princess.

“Additional information will be shared as soon as it is made available to use by the Ministry of Health.”

With passengers confined to their cabins, some guests have been taking to social media to share what life is like on board the ship.

Showing how her and her family are keeping fit, a Melbourne resident Aun Na Tan shared a series of snaps of the group engaging in one of Princess’ exercise routines.

All together in an inside cabin with two bunk beds, the group can be seen doing handstands, planks and sit-ups.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Foreign Office website.