Diamond Princess is still under quarantine, after 136 passengers on board were confirmed to have coronavirus.

With the quarantine having started on 5 February, Princess Cruises has been doing everything it can to keep the 3,700 passengers on board entertained, installing extra TV channels, delivering newspapers and adding 50+ movies to the on-board system.

Another thing the line is doing is giving guests access to fitness and exercise videos, allowing them to practise the likes of Thai Chi and yoga.

Giving us insight into what life is like on board Diamond Princess during the quarantine, a passenger has revealed how her, her husband and two children have been keeping themselves fit.

Taking to Twitter, Aun Na Tan shares a series of snaps of the group engaging in one of Princess’ exercise routines.

The photos show inside the cabin, which contains two bunk beds, with the family doing headstands, planks and sit-ups.

The mother of three wrote: “Today’s exercise moments. Planks, sit-ups and handstands. #diamondprincesscruise #quarantine #exercise.”

Replying to comments to her photo querying the space in the cabin, she replied: “We are making as much use of the space as we can.”

The Melbourne resident also shared a snap of the group joining with an online Zumba class, captioning the tweet: “#inroom #zumba #keepingactive #diamondprincesscruise #quarantine.”

Regularly posting updates on her Twitter account, Aun Na Tan has also been sharing pictures of the food her cabin has been receiving. Showing how the passengers are being well looked after, she shared an image of a hearty breakfast of orange juice, yakult, yoghurt, fruit and pastries.

Diamond Princess is currently under a two-week quarantine, anchored in Yokohama off the coast of Japan.

Day 6 #Quarantine – breakfast is served. So much food, and Yakult!

The oscars are on our in room. It’s been many yrs since we’ve had a chance to watch it live – we never have time to watch the live or replay. Now we have plenty of time 🤣#diamondprincesscruise #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/bWGjDGDwrZ — Aun Na Tan (@qtiepie) February 10, 2020

Earlier this week it was announced that 66 more people on board has contracted coronavirus, bringing the total number of passengers to 136.

Among the newly-diagnosed people, 45 are Japanese, four Australian, three Filipino, one is Canadian, one is a British national and one is Ukrainian.

Our global team is working tirelessly to continue supporting #DiamondPrincess guests and crew during this challenging time. As onboard needs continue to evolve, here’s an update on our current priorities. We will continue to provide updates as available: https://t.co/UBg4pIrrYI pic.twitter.com/IBSvpay7lD — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 9, 2020

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz issued a video statement over the weekend and said that “guests and crew on board Diamond Princess are the focus of our entire global organisation right now” and that the cruise line is working “collaboratively” with the Japanese Ministry of Health “on additional enhancements” as it adapts to “the unique challenges of the situation”.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Foreign Office website.