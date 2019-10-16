For those who are fortunate enough to book themselves on a round-the-world cruise, chances are time and money are no object.

And this will most certainly be the case for the fortunate couple who have booked themselves into the luxurious two-bed Owner’s Suite for Silversea’s epic new 167-day expedition world cruise in 2021 aboard Silver Cloud, which comes in at a whopping £392,000 per person – the most expensive suite in the cruise line’s history.

The Owner’s suite is one of the cruise line’s most luxurious types of accommodation on board. Larger than a typical London flat (measuring 1281 – 1389 ft² for two bedrooms, including the verandah), the suite is aptly referred to as an apartment and features a lavish decor of Italian marble, plush furnishings and the latest technological features, from flat-screen HD TVs to Bose audio systems.

Guests will have their very own dedicated butler to cater to their every whim, as well as 24-hour in-suite dining and a complimentary laundry service.

What’s more, guests staying in the stunning suite for Silversea’s first expedition world cruise, departing 2021, will benefit from its floor-to-ceiling windows, which showcase the incredible landscape outside as they journey to the most far-reaching corners of the world.

Departing from Ushuaia on 30 January, the epic Silversea world cruise will take place aboard the cruise line’s ice-class crossover, Silver Cloud. Calling at 107 destinations in 30 countries, the cruise truly represents the entire world in one voyage.

It will firstly journey between Antarctica’s highlight destinations, before setting course for Chile’s Valparaiso via the Chilean Fjords. Passengers will then set sail for Papeete, Tahiti, via Easter Island and the fabled Pitcairn Island, before voyaging towards Lautoka, Fiji.

The cruise ship will call in a number of iconic destinations in Oceania, including remote exploration stops in Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, before venturing over to Australia and its famed cruise destination, the Kimberley Coast.

Following this, guests will unlock various destinations in Indonesia, before arriving in Singapore. Next, Silver Cloud will set sail for Sumatra, Sri Lanka and Cochin, India, before heading over to Piraeus (Athens), Lisbon, and Reykjavik.

After exploring Iceland, the epic voyage will conclude in Tromsø, Norway, on 16 July 2021.

“By operating two World Cruises in 2021, we are increasing the offering for our guests, pushing boundaries in the world of travel,” says Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Silversea’s executive chairman. “With a passion for sharing the authentic beauty of our planet, we are enabling our guests to discover the world on their own terms.”

“Building on our already remarkable World Cruise offering, Silversea will become the first ever cruise line to launch an Expedition World Cruise in 2021,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea Cruises’ CEO.

“This momentous voyage is the result of 10 years of experience and industry-leading knowledge—qualities which enable us to unlock remarkable travel experiences for our guests and which have contributed to our reputation as the industry leader.”

For more information on Silversea’s World Cruises, visit silversea.com.