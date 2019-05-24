World of Cruising Magazine

Getting the chance to visit different places is one of the many attractions of a cruise. However, having so many ports of call means you inevitably have less time to experience each destination in depth and can leave you feeling as though you didn’t get the chance to see any of them properly.

Similarly, it is often the case with organised group shore excursions that you are restricted to the cruise line’s specific itinerary and so will not be given the opportunity visit the sites that you want to see.

Avalon Waterways’ Active & Discovery itineraries aim to ensure this doesn’t happen, capitalising on the hours passengers have on shore with a host of exciting and immersive excursions and activities available.

The leading European river cruise line offers guests the chance to fully explore and immerse themselves in the culture, sights and adventures found on shore at each port of call.

At each port, guests will get the chance to personalise their itinerary by choosing from either Classic, Discovery and Active shore excursions, depending on their preference.

For those looking for a traditional sightseeing experience, the Classic itinerary sees a local expert guide guests through the history and heritage of local destinations, whether that’s visiting the Royal Palace in Amsterdam (the former home of the Dutch royal family), taking a cable car ride up to the Ehrenbreitstein Castle in Koblenz or taking a tour of a vineyard in France.

For a more immersive experience, the Discovery shore excursions have been designed to cater to guests’ particular interests and range from cooking classes to painting workshops.

For the most energetic among you, the Active excursions are the one to go for. Whether you fancy a jogging tour of Amsterdam, a bike ride through Rotterdam or a guided walk through the streets of Paris, guests can tailor-make their river cruise holiday.

One of Avalon’s most popular European cruises is down the Danube river, which journeys through some of Europe’s most historic and fascinating capital cities. Highlights of the Active & Discovery on the Danube cruise include stops at Vienna, Austria’s ‘City of Music’ and Budapest, featuring must-see attractions including the Parliament Building, historic Fisherman’s Bastion and Matthias Church.

Another is Avalon’s river cruise on the Rhine. Brimming with culture, Active & Discovery on the Rhine passes through ancient castles, fortresses and dynamic cities, and ports of call include Basel, Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Rhine George and Cologne.

For more information on Avalon’s Active & Discovery Programme, visit avaloncruises.co.uk/active-discovery