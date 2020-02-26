Disney Cruise Line is making its cruise itineraries more accessible for Brits, by returning to some much-loved Med destinations next summer.

Back by popular demand, the fun, family cruise line will return to Greece, along with stoping at first-time ports in Norway and Sweden.

Returning in summer 2021, the new destinations will serve as ports of Call in Disney Magic‘s grand tour of Europe, along with Spain and the French Riviera, sailing from May through to July.

From July through to September, Disney Magic will then take guests to the British Isles, Northern Europe, the Baltics, Iceland and the Norwegian fjords.

In Greece, the ship will sail four special voyages around the islands, ranging from eight to 11 nights and calling at the Cycladic islands of Santorini and Mykonos.

The stunning Ionian island Kefalonia is also featured, a first for Disney Cruise Line. One cruise even features a stop in Dubrovnik, Croatia, also known as the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’.

Additional first-time ports of call for Disney Cruise Line in Europe include the medieval city of Visby, and the village of Eidfjord, Norway, home to geographic wonders and situated at the foot of Hardangervidda, Norway’s largest national park.

Next year will also see Disney Cruise Line embark on a series of voyages in the Caribbean and Bahamas, ranging from three- to nine-night sailings.

For a slice of utter paradise, most itineraries will also call at Disney’s own private island – Castaway Cay.

In addition to seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida, and the Walt Disney World Resort, the Disney Fantasy will embark on an assortment of itineraries throughout the summer of 2021.

These include six and seven-night Caribbean sailings, as well as an extended nine-night southern Caribbean cruise. Three, four and five-night Bahamian cruises round out the Disney Fantasy summer sailings – all including a stop at Castaway Cay.

Moving away from warm waters and lazy beach days, the Disney Wonder will also make a grand return in 2021, to the icy waters of Alaska.

Departing from Vancouver, Canada, the seven-night cruise will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Dawes Glacier. The nine-night Alaskan adventure will visit Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan and a special five-night cruise will travel to Dawes Glacier and Ketchikan.