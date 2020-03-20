US president Donald Trump is working with Carnival Corporation to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

In his latest press conference (19 March), the president revealed he is working with the cruise giant to make some of its ships available for coronavirus relief.

Speaking to the media, Trump revealed he is in talks to make use of the ships as floating hospitals, now that leisure sailings have been suspended.

“I spoke with Micky Arison of Carnival Cruise Line. He’s going to make ships available,” said the president.

“So in addition to the big medical ships that you have coming, if we should need ships, lots of rooms, they’ll be docked in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, different places.”

Responding to the comments, a Carnival spokesperson added: “We are fully supportive of the announcement to requisition some of the Corporation’s ships as hospitals, should it be necessary. At this time ships from the P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard fleets are not included.”

With thousands of bedrooms and large open spaces, cruise ships are the perfect places to help fight the coronavirus outbreak and care for the sick.

Cruise ship cabins can be quickly converted to install and connect patient monitoring devices, providing cardiac, respiratory, oxygen saturation and video monitoring capabilities.

Designed for luxurious holidays, cabins also have facilities like private bathrooms, balconies and access to sun and fresh air – ideal for patients who are isolating.

With medical centres already on board, cruise ship hospitals could also treat non-covid 19 patients, with ventilators and other key medical devices.

Designed to carry thousands of passengers, many elderly, cruise ships have incredible health and medical facilities.

Similar to hospitals and wards, cruise ship hospitals can operate by having a different deck for each different medical need.

Carnival Corporation is just one of the cruise companies that has temporarily suspended all operations, halting sailings on its beloved lines like Carnival Cruise Lines, P&O Cruises, Cunard, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and Holland America Line.

For an up-to-date list of all cruise lines who’ve suspended sailings, and what to do if your cruise is affected, read our guide to rebooking and cancelling your cruise.

For the latest advice on coronavirus, visit gov.uk.

