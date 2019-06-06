Dublin is unlikely to be the biggest capital city you’ll visit, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up in personality. That’s why it’s one of the world’s favourite mini-break destinations.

Established by the Vikings in the ninth century, the city came under British rule until Ireland gained independence, after years of struggle, in 1921. You’ll find echoes of this turbulent history all round Dublin (the main railway station is named after James Connolly, one of 14 republicans executed by the British army after the 1916 Easter Rising).

Whether you’re visiting for the history or the craic, Dublin is packed with memorable sights, making it a veritable playground for tourists. The city has produced many great literary figures, including Nobel laureates WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw and Samuel Beckett, it provided the setting for James Joyce’s Ulysses, and it has inspired the likes of Roddy Doyle, John Banville and Maeve Binchy, to name but a few. The locals are justly proud of their heritage of famous writers, poets and musicians, and of the way the city continues to be a world-class centre for the arts.