This great ring of fortifications kept Dubrovnik safe from invaders for many centuries. Today, visitors are welcome to walk its battlements, marvelling at the skill of those medieval masons and imagining themselves in their own episode of Game of Thrones (many scenes have been filmed here). This, coupled with winding limestone streets, sea-to-table fresh fish and the twinkle of the Adriatic, is what makes Dubrovnik a city like no other, and one that’s sure to get under your skin.

Best sights



The Rector’s Palace

Under the 15th century Republic of Ragusa, the chief citizen, otherwise known as the Rector, would reside on the first floor of this Gothic-Renaissance palace. Now it hosts Dubrovnik’s Cultural History Museum, crammed with period furniture and artefacts. And if you think the atrium looks familiar, that’s probably because it doubles as the Spice King’s palace in Game of Thrones. How Instagrammable is that? dumus.hr

Lokrum Island

If a lush landscape of pines, cypresses, palms, eucalyptus and agave is more your thing, visit Lokrum Island. There you’ll find an abandoned 11th-century Benedictine monastery, surrounded by a botanical garden with promenades, exotic plants and strutting peacocks. Don’t miss the 19th-century Fort Royal for jaw-dropping panoramic views over the Adriatic. There’s just one catch… you’ll need to leave before sunset.