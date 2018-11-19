It was George Bernard Shaw who once said: “Those who seek paradise on earth should come to Dubrovnik.” Such a ringing endorsement makes perfect sense to anyone who visits this town of approximately 40,000 people.

Croatia’s hottest tourism hotspot – also known as the Pearl of the Adriatic – is famous for its walled Old Town, architecture, beaches, cuisine and cultural heritage. Dubrovnik also has an interesting place in history. As the capital of the Republic of Ragusa, it traded with the newly independent USA. It has also been reported that Dubrovnik was the first state to recognise the USA, in 1783.

And, of course, to a more modern audience it is known as one of the filming locations for the popular TV series Game of Thrones. Look out for dragons!