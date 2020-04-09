This Easter may seem like somewhat of a depressing one. With all of us in the UK confined to our homes due to the coronavirus lockdown, typical Easter activities like family visits, Easter egg hunts and cruises abroad are sadly off the table.

However, that doesn’t mean to say you can’t have fun this Bank holiday weekend and one of the perfect ways is to experiment with some delicious Easter recipes.

Easter is a time of indulgence and no-one is more familiar with that concept than master patissier and P&O Cruises’ Food Hero Eric Lanlard.

Eric was due to step aboard P&O Cruises’ new ship Iona next month, but with the launch having sadly been postponed for now due to the coronavirus outbreak, he (like the rest of us) will have to wait to enjoy this experience.

In the meantime, Eric has instead been busy cooking up a storm in the kitchen and in anticipation for the sweetest of holidays, he has shared one of his favourite and arguably, most indulgent Easter recipes.

Perfect for making at home with the family, Eric Lanlard’s Cadbury Creme Egg Brownie, which he describes as a “pure baking legend”, is certain to satisfy all sweet tooth cravings this holiday.

So, get baking…

Easter Recipe: Cadbury Creme Egg Brownie

Ingredients:

200g dark chocolate (minimum 70 per cent cocoa solids)

150g unsalted butter

250g soft brown sugar

100g flour

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

100ml espresso

6 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan 160C/ 350F/gas 4).

2. Cut the butter into cubes and break up the chocolate into pieces. Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl that has been set over a pan of simmering water.

3. Once the chocolate mixture is smooth and glossy, remove from the heat.

4. Whisk the sugar, eggs and add the vanilla bean. Mix into the chocolate, stirring continuously until combined and add the espresso until the brownie mixture is smooth.

5. Sift in the flour and fold into the mixture. Pour into a pre-lined baking tray if baking as one and bake in the oven. The first bake should be 8-10 minutes if cooked individually. If cooked as one 12-14 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven, cut each Cadbury’s Creme Egg in half and gently push into the brownie bake (which should not be set or baked and should be mostly liquid).

7. Pop back in the oven and bake for a further 7-8 minutes (or 10 minutes if cooked as one).

8. Remove from the oven and leave to cool before cutting. Enjoy and happy Easter baking!

Visit pocruises.com/themed-cruises/food-heroes/Experiences/eric-lanlard for more information on Eric’s involvement with P&O Cruises.