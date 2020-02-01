World of Cruising Magazine

Champagnes at the ready – Emerald Waterways has made the exciting announcement that it has entered the yacht cruising market with the launch of its first ocean-going super-yacht, Emerald Azzurra.

To be launched under the newly-formed Emerald Yacht Cruises brand, the new ship promises to be 110 metres of sheer class and will hit the water in the summer of July 2021.

Emerald Cruises director of marketing & global brand curator, David Winterton, said: “We are thrilled to be introducing a new sister brand to Emerald Waterways. We have ambitious growth plans for the UK and can’t wait for past river cruise guests and new customers alike to join us on board our new ocean-going yacht.

“At just 110 metres in length, we are excited to be offering an intimate experience on board, with just 50 cabins, and on shore due to the fact we will have access to small ports and harbours that large ships can’t access.

“As a brand, we always act swiftly in response to our guest’s demands to ensure we are continually evolving our offer. We chartered a river ship on the Mekong River, before building Emerald Harmony and we have done the same by chartering small ships in Croatia last year before committing to building Emerald Azzurra.

With 47 itineraries, on sale from 1 February, the 100-passenger capacity yacht will explore amazing destinations including the Red Sea – Israel, Jordan and Egypt, and the Mediterranean – Greece, Montenegro, Italy, France, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Spain.

Guests will also have access to the smaller ports and harbours which can only be accessed by small yachts, including Kotor (Montenegro), Santorini (Greece) and Amalfi (Italy).

Highlights of the itinerary include:

Highlights of the ship’s programme include an eight-day Cyprus, Turkey and Greece sailing, departing from Limassol, calling at Phaphos, Fethye, Bodrum, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Santorini before arriving in Athens. Prices start at £3,285 based on a 31 July 2021 departure.

There will also be an eight-day French & Italian Rivieras with Corsica itinerary, departing from Citavecchia calls at Porto Ercole, Bonifacio, Calvi, Portoferraio, Portofino, and Menton before departing in Nice. Prices start from £2,965 per person based on 14 August 2021 departure.

Finally, a 12-day Ancient World Wonders itinerary departs from Limassol and calls at Haifa, Ashdod, Alexandria, Port Said and Sharm el-Sheik before Aqaba. Price starts from £5,245 per person based on 28 December 2021 departure.

On board Emerald Azzurra

Sneak-peek images showcase the luxurious of Emerald Waterways’ new ocean-going vessel.

On the ship, guests can enjoy local flavours and cocktails while taking in the views from one of the three different bars and restaurants.

For passengers looking to enjoy on board facilities, the yacht features a wellness centre including a spa, gym and sauna. With 88 per cent of cabins having their own balconies, guests can watch the world sail by in blissful solitude should they so wish.

There are also three tenders and a Zodiac for shore landings.

A marine platform will also be installed to allow easy access to snorkelling, paddleboarding or swimming at one of the swim stops.

Emerald Yacht Cruises will include return flights, transfers, all tipping and gratuities, meals at breakfast, lunch and dinner with complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, plus excursions and experiences.

Visit emeraldwaterways.co.uk for more information.