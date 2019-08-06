Ever wanted to know how a cruise ship is built? Now you can as Emerald Waterways has released a new time-lapse video showing its new Star-Ship, Emerald Harmony, being built from scratch as the countdown begins to its highly-anticipated launch in one month’s time.

The construction of the ship, bound for Southeast Asia, has taken a year to complete and this has been expertly captured in an under two-minute video. The river cruise vessel recently completed its sea trials at the start of July and will shortly begin sailings along the Mekong river from 30 August 2019.

Emerald Harmony caters to just 84 guests and its sleek and modern design has been designed to sail into the heart of Vietnam’s dynamic city, Ho Chi Minh.

It is kitted out with spacious suites, Emerald Waterways’ signature Sun and Pool decks, a wellness area with spa, the Horizon bar, and Reflections Restaurant. Exclusive to Emerald Harmony is the Lotus Lounge, an area to relax after a day exploring on shore.

Emerald Harmony is the river cruise operator’s eighth Star-Ship, and the first to operate outside of Europe. Its sister Star-Ships currently sail a range of European river cruises along the Rhone, Douro, Rhine and Danube rivers with visits to Bulgaria, France, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

In celebration of the launch, guests will receive savings of up to £1,000pp when they book on selected dates until 31 August 2019, and free on-board drinks packages will also be available.

With only a limited number of cabins still available, guests will need to move quickly if they want to secure a place during Emerald Harmony‘s inaugural season.

Get on Board

The 15-day Majestic Mekong river cruise commences with a three-night hotel stay in Siem Reap, before joining the Emerald Harmony Star-Ship in Prek’kdam. The sailing continues through Cambodia onto Kampong Tralach and Phnom Penh before crossing into Vietnam, with ports of call including Long Khanh and My Tho. After disembarking Emerald Harmony, guests will enjoy a two-night hotel stay in Ho Chi Minh City before flying home.

Prices start from £2,995pp (based on 10 December 2019 departure). This includes return flights, transfers, nights on board a Star-Ship and/or hotels, all tipping and gratuities, food and selected drinks onboard, shore excursions and exclusive onboard events and experiences.

For more information, visit emeraldwaterways.co.uk.