Emma Le Teace has had the cruise travel bug since she was a child, when she used to sail with her family. Since then, she has made it her mission to dispel the myth that cruising is solely the pursuit of old people with her award-winning blog, and she has evidently had considerable success, as millenials have become the biggest market for luxury cruise liners in recent years. Here she presents her top tips for young and first-time cruisers.

First cruise memory…

I took my first cruise when I was 11 years old. My family and I cruised to Alaska aboard Norwegian Spirit and I remember the freedom that cruising gave me. We loved the kids’ clubs and I remember us making friends with other children from around the world. I think this really sparked my interest in learning about other ways of life.

Why do you think cruising isn’t just for old people?

Cruising gives you the flexibility to do as much, or as little as you’d like. There is so much choice within the cruise industry that there definitely is a line to suit everybody irrespective of age.

What do cruises have to offer millennials?

Cruising offers millennials to the opportunity to visit a lot of new places within a relatively short period of time, all while enjoying great food, drink and entertainment.

Best cruise line for millennials…

Norwegian Cruise Line. It doesn’t have dress codes or fixed dining which means that you are free to really tailor the cruise to suit you. It also has some of the most exciting ships at sea featuring attractions like go-kart tracks and ropes courses.

What are your top tips for first time young cruisers?

Do your research before booking a cruise. There is a cruise line and ship to suit everybody, but it can often be tricky to find out which is for you. If you don’t like formal wear don’t pick a cruise line with strict dress codes. If you want to be able to spend time by the pool, research the weather in the destination ahead of booking the cruise.

Best line to go on with friends…

Marella Cruises. it has an all-inclusive cruise fare, which makes cruising easy. The entertainment is some of the best that I have ever seen at sea and the service is great, too.

What’s the best line for those on a budget?

MSC Cruises offer brilliant value for money. They are popular with families and young cruisers and the ships are very modern and elegant. Cruisers on MSC Cruises speak a number of languages so entertainment onboard uses a variety of languages.

Favourite cruise so far…

Last year I took a cruise to Norway on a Midnight Sun cruise. We headed to the Arctic circle aboard the Viking Sea and took part in the ‘blue nose ceremony’. This took place on the ship and involved plunging into a pool of iced water, having blue cream put on our noses and having a shot of aquavit. It certainly was an experience!

What are your holiday essentials?

Plug adapters, phone, GoPro, sunglasses, Fitbit.

Ultimate cruise beauty essentials…

The most important thing to remember is to take care of skin with sun cream. Nobody looks great when they’re burnt and peeling… after sun is always a good idea.

How do you prep before a holiday?

To make cruise prepping easier I usually leave certain things in my suitcase year round. Plug adapters aren’t needed in everyday life but are essential when you cruise, to make sure I don’t forget them I never remove them from my suitcase. Easy!

Cruise bucket list…

Panama canal.

Dream cruise?

A pacific islands cruise.

One thing you can only do on a cruise…

Wake up in a new place everyday.

Which is the best line for solo travellers?

NCL, Saga and P&O.

Ship you’re most excited about going on…

I’m taking my first Carnival cruise next year on Carnival Radiance. I’m really excited about that.