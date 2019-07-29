Welcome to the golden age of river cruising. Chosen by more UK holidaymakers than ever before – 210,400 annually, according to the latest figures, representing a 21 per cent rise on the previous year – a river voyage is a wonderful way to relax, watch the world drift by at a leisurely pace and explore the towns, cities and countryside of familiar and faraway places. Ships moor somewhere new each day, and within the space of a week you can visit up to four countries, with the bonus of only having to pack and unpack once.

With exciting new ships and itineraries for 2019 and 2020, there has never been a better time to explore the world’s waterways. So where will your European river cruise take you? Take a look at our guide and get ready to explore new horizons.