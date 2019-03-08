There has never been a better way to see the Arctic than with Aurora Expeditions on board its new ship

Expeditionary voyaging has never been so popular, making it harder than ever to stand out from the crowd in this growing, exciting area of travel.

Aurora Expeditions, the Australian-owned polar specialist with over 25 years’ experience, is setting itself apart from the competition with a range of exciting new itineraries for 2020/21.

And its upcoming new ship Greg Mortimer is ready to set the standard for polar voyaging.

Launching in October 2019, Greg Mortimer boasts a whole range of special features designed to make expeditionary voyaging more innovative than ever before.

The 120-guest ship comes equipped with kayaks and Zodiacs to get you right into the heart of the destination, and its patented Ulstein X-BOW design allows for more gentle sea crossings, improved comfort and reduced emissions.

Greg Mortimer will also feature two hydraulic viewing platforms which emerge from the bow of the ship, offering unobstructed views of the stunning surroundings.

Polar voyaging is as much about the destination as it is the ship, and here again Aurora Expeditions excels.

More and more cruise lines are placing an emphasis on sailing to Antarctica – an area in which Aurora offers multiple expeditions, if penguins are your thing!

However, Aurora is equally committed to the Northern hemisphere, offering a spectacular range of Arctic itineraries.

Aurora’s itineraries in the north are designed with the purpose of exploring this breathtaking polar region from a fresh perspective.

Priding itself on being a little bit different, Aurora is one of the few expeditionary voyaging companies to offer a full circumnavigation of Iceland, with ample time to jump into a kayak or Zodiac boat and explore some of the more remote fjords and glacial lagoons of this fascinating volcanic isle.

The ‘Iceland Circumnavigation’ itinerary offers the opportunity to meet welcoming locals, witness splendid birdlife and get up close to glaciers including Europe’s largest, Vatnajökull.

It is a truly unmissable trip.

Similarly, Aurora’s ‘East Greenland Explorer’ itinerary allows a small band of expeditioners to discover both the world’s largest fjord system and one of its most isolated habitations.

Zodiac and kayak excursions will take place along sounds filled with spectacular icebergs calved from glaciers along Greenland’s enormous ice cap.

And, if the gorgeous surroundings weren’t incredible enough, local Inuit tribes will share an insight into their culture and way of life in this sometimes harsh yet impossibly rewarding environment.

If travelling to a world few have seen appeals, the ‘Franz Josef Land Explorer’ expedition is a must, delving deep into the heart of the Russian High Arctic.

Franz Josef Land is a stark yet beautiful world of glaciers, mosses and lichens that’s home to two of the Arctic’s giants – the walrus and, of course, the polar bear.

These are just three of the innovative Arctic itineraries offered by Aurora Expeditions in its 2020/21 programme, all of which are available to book right now (please see the special introductory offer below).

So what are you waiting for – isn’t it time you found out what all the fuss is about?

