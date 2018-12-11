The finest bartenders in the cruise industry face off to compete in the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition
Cocktails and cruises go together like, well, cocktails and cruises.
There’s nothing quite like sitting on the top deck with a gentle breeze blowing through your hair and a cocktail (or two) in your hand.
And now, thanks to Bacardi, we’re going to find out which cruise line – and, more importantly, which bartender – makes the finest cocktails at sea.
Since 2016, cruise has been a dedicated sector within the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition, which sets competitors the challenge of making a brand-new Bacardi rum-based cocktail.
From over 1,200 entries, the final five have been announced and between them they represent cruising titans such as Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises Australia and, undoubtedly the wildcard, Tallink Silja Line.
The five finalists now head to Puerto Rico in February 2019 to find out who gets the honour of representing cruise against 41 other finalists in the grand finals, to be held in Amsterdam in May 2019.
“Being part of the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Global Competition, the finalists from cruise and ferry are required to build on their recipe developments skills and now develop their prowess in sales and marketing,” says Zachary Sulkes, International Key Account Manager Cruise, Bacardi Global Travel Retail.
“A fundamentally important phase of the competition is the measurement of how well the bartenders get behind their creation and demonstrate its potential to become established in the drinks industry as a true classic.
“Our five finalists are now busy promoting their recipe direct to guests and sharing it with fellow bartenders in their company so as to get it listed and served across the fleet.”
Want to try out the recipes for yourself? Here’s the five finalists’ cocktails for you to mix at home:
Sanja Cvijetic – Carnival Cruise Line
Cocktail: Purple Sunset
Recipe:
60ml BACARDÍ Superior
22ml Monin Lavender Syrup
15ml lemonade
15ml fresh lime juice
Splash of MARTINI
Rosemary bunch
Narciso ‘Archie’ Mariano Jr – Holland America Line
Cocktail: Velvet Fashionista
Recipe:
30 ml BACARDÍ Ocho Años
15ml Islay whisky
15ml ST. GERMAIN Elderflower Liquor
30ml espresso
15ml agave syrup
orange zest for garnish
Marc MacArthur from Norwegian Cruise Line
Cocktail: Up, up and Away
Recipe:
60 ml BACARDÍ Ocho Años
30 ml espresso
20 ml cinnamon syrup
10 ml Fernet-Branca
orange twist and coffee beans
Siddhant Naik – P&O Cruises Australia
Cocktail: Bitter Blanca
Recipe:
30ml BACARDÍ Superior
15ml ST.GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur
30 ml egg white
60ml grapefruit juice
Garnish with grapefruit zest and cinnamon powder
Mattias Nilsson – Tallink Silja Line
Cocktail: Bring Back The Summer
Recipe:
40ml BACARDÍ Superior
30ml ST. GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur
25ml fresh lemon juice
2 fresh strawberries
4 basil leaves
40ml MARTINI Prosecco
Which gets your vote?