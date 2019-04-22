Whether you’re looking to encounter wildlife, engage in outdoor activities or immerse yourself in culture and heritage, a cruise to the US truly has something for everyone. Here’s our pick of some of the best cruise itineraries taking place in 2019 and 2020 in the US and Canada.

Fred Olsen

Best for…Outdoor Activities

In 2020, Balmoral will sail a 34-night itinerary roundtrip from Southampton. She’ll call to several ports in Canada before visiting New York, Boston, Maine and Maryland. She’ll also sail the Hudson River, Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. It’s a one-of-a-kind itinerary and thanks to Balmoral’s size, this journey will allow passengers to enjoy plenty of scenic cruising as well as spend time ashore. The Pine Tree State of Maine is where outdoor adventures are in abundance, including kayaking and river rafting, while Boston (New England’s largest city), is steeped in history and culture. While there, make sure to pay a trip to Harvard University and enjoy a lobster roll by the harbour at James Hook & Co. (one of the best in town).

34-night ‘North American Waterways in the Fall’ cruise, from Southampton to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Portland, Boston, New York, Baltimore, Hamilton (Bermuda) and Ponta Delgada (Spain), departing 29 September 2020, from £4,999pp, fredolsencruises.com

Princess Cruises

Best for…Adventure

A cruise to Alaska should be on everyone’s bucket list. Princess Cruises’ Island Princess offers a variety of dates for her 7-night 2019 and 2020 Alaska sailings and calls at every notable port. Shore excursions are aplenty and include dog sledding in Skagway, whale-watching and glacier flightseeing in Juneau, and attending the lumberjack show in Ketchikan. There’s also lots of time to enjoy the spectacular scenery of the region from the comfort of your ship, as Island Princess will sail to Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park, featuring rugged mountains, wild coastlines and sheltered fjords.

7-day ‘Voyages of the Glaciers’ cruise, from Anchorage (Whittier), Alaska to Vancouver, departing 11 May 2019, from £599pp, princess.com

Norwegian Cruise line

Best for…City Life

This autumn, Norwegian Bliss is offering a 6-day Pacific Coastal sailing. You’ll embark in Vancouver and visit Seattle, Victoria and San Francisco before disembarking in Los Angeles. It sounds like a very short cruise for such a long trip, but it’s the ideal chance to create your own cruise and stay package with a 6-day sailing, which includes three nights in Los Angeles, and a few days in Las Vegas before flying back to the UK. Your ports of call need little introduction, but there really is so much awaiting you, including a visit to Alcatraz in San Francisco, the Space Needle in Seattle, Butchart Gardens and historic Bastion Square in Victoria, and in Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Park.

6-day ‘Pacific Coastal from Vancouver’ cruise to Los Angeles, departing 30 September 2019, from £659pp, ncl.com

P&O Cruises

Best for…All-Round

If a thorough exploration of Canada is what you’re seeking, then opt for P&O’s 30-night USA & Canada sailing on board the Aurora vessel. You can explore some of the best ports, including Corner Brook, Halifax, St John and Sydney. A trip to Charlottetown also features, a picturesque port on Prince Edward Island that is believed to be the inspiration for the Anne of Green Gables novels. Passengers will get the chance to visit Boston, Newport, and Portland and Bar Harbor in Maine. Aurora will also call at NYC, giving passengers two full days of exploring while she remains in port.

30-night ‘USA and Canada’ cruise, departing 1 September 2019, from £3,059, pocruises.com

Cunard Line

Best for…Transatlantic Crossing

Any list of top USA cruises would be incomplete without mentioning a transatlantic journey from Southampton to New York. For many, it is more about the history behind the voyage and the ocean liner than the cruise itinerary itself. Spending a week at sea is a big commitment, but the morning your ship sails into New York and the Manhattan skyline comes into view is one you’ll never forget. Once disembarking, the options of what to do next are endless. Either spend the day exploring the Big Apple and then sail back to Southampton or join another ship for a cruise to the Caribbean.

7-night ‘Westbound Transatlantic Crossing’, from Southampton to New York, departing 25 August 2019, from £1,539pp, cunard.com