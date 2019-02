Footloose will debut on Norwegian Joy following her $50 million renovation in May 2019

Get ready to cut loose as the smash hit musical Footloose is coming to Norwegian Joy as her $50 million renovation nears completion.

Debuting for the first time at sea, Footloose, based on the wildly popular 80s movie, follows the story of a Chicago teen with a love of dancing who moves to small town with a ban on rock ‘n’ roll.

Although he finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the influential local reverend, he and his friends – SPOILERS – eventually convince local leaders to lift the ban and allow the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

But all anybody really remembers is that Kenny Loggins’ ‘Footloose’ is an absolute jam.

Norwegian Joy, which was initially built for the Chinese market, is being repositioned to sail to Alaska this May and has undergone a series of improvements to bring it back in line with her sister ship Norwegian Bliss, thanks to an extended go-kart race track and new dining and bar concepts.

Other new entertainment options include the aerial acrobatics show Elements and Wine Lovers: The Musical, which claims to be the world’s first wine tasting musical production.

“We are very excited to showcase Footloose, a feel-good, positive show that encourages people to embrace new ideas, stand up for what they believe in and dance their hearts out,” said Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Andy Stuart.

“We’re certain it will have guests ‘kicking off their Sunday shoes’ as they enjoy their cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Joy as she makes her debut in Alaska in May 2019.”

Norwegian Joy’s first seven-day, round-trip Alaska sailing from Seattle will be on 4 May 2019, and she will call to both Glacier Bay and Icy Strait Point during her inaugural season.

Norwegian Joy continues with Panama Canal sailings in October before offering weekly sailings to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles in November.