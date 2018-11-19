Embarking your cruise to the Caribbean from the Sunshine State? Then the chances are that you’ll be embarking at Fort Lauderdale – home to more cruise ships than any other port in the world. This gorgeous city sits between Miami and Palm Beach on Florida’s glitzy Gold Coast.

Renowned for its balmy climate, multiple sweeping sandy beaches, as well as world-class cultural events and an extensive network of lagoons, this tall glass of sunny delight has earned the nickname of the ‘Venice of America’. Though, at this point, it seems like everywhere is the “Venice” of somewhere…

With South Beach Miami’s colourful art deco buildings, the alligator-packed Everglades and the home of the famous writer Ernest Hemingway all within easy reach, you won’t be stuck for things to do in this American port.