Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has announced the launch of a brand new world cruise, taking place aboard its brand new addition to the fleet – Borealis.

The new ship will sail a 100-day world cruise in 2022, giving guests the opportunity to set sail from either Southampton or Liverpool.

Borealis‘ ‘Around the World’ sailing will depart in January 2022 and include transits of both the Suez and Panama Canals.

Making up for lost travel time in 2020, the ship will also sail to the US mainland, Hawaii, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and a three-day stay in Sydney.

Borealis will start the journey in Liverpool on 4 January 2022, before heading onto Southampton for 6 January.

Encouraging travellers to get booking, those who book by 31 October 2020 will receive up to £600 per person to spend on board – as well as having gratuities included.

Sailings from Liverpool start at £10,449 and Southampton arrivals start from £9,999.

“It has been such an exciting experience planning the first world cruise aboard our new ship, Borealis,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

This really is going to be the trip of a lifetime, with so many fantastic opportunities and experiences on offer.

“Three days in Hawaii will allow ample time to experience the volcanic vistas and to learn more about the historic site of Pearl Harbour. Sail the scenic fjords of New Zealand; witness the wonder of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; explore the Lost City of Petra in Jordan and admire the spectacular skylines of the bustling cities of Singapore and Dubai.

“This is an itinerary packed with opportunity and is made possible by the faster speeds of Borealis, which allows us to offer 37 ports of call with fewer sea days in between.

“Plus, with up to £600 per person in on board spending available for those who book soon, guests will be able experience all that Borealis has on offer – from her many bars and restaurants to her tranquil spa area – while they are not exploring ashore.”

Giving passengers more flexibility, Borealis will also offer the world cruise itinerary, but split into shorter fly-cruise sailings, ranging from 17 to 84 nights.

Borealis and her sister ship Bolette have now officially joined the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines fleet, and will embark on their maiden voyages in spring 2021.