Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is not letting the pandemic stop it from looking to the future as the cruise line has today (21 August) confirmed that it will retire two classic vessels, Boudicca and Black Watch, as the company makes way for its two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, into the fleet.

Fred Olsen purchased the two ships (previously called Amsterdam and Rotterdam) from Holland America Line last month.

The two new ships will take over existing itineraries for Boudicca and Black Watch, when cruising begins again post the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Bolette and Borealis carry under 1,400 guests and have new and larger public areas than Fred Olsen’s existing ships, but will stay retain the small ship feel that is characteristic of the line’s fleet. When they join the fleet, they will increase the line’s overall capacity by approximately 30 per cent.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines managing director, Peter Deer, said:

“I am pleased to say we are now at the stage of finalising our back in the water plans and we are very excited to be doing this with two new vessels within our fleet.

“While we are still looking at a number of options for Boudicca and Black Watch, what we do know is that they won’t resume sailing with us when we do start to cruise again.

“We know that these ships are much loved among our guests, as indeed they are by us, but it is time to evolve and look ahead to a long and bright future for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We will soon be revealing more details on our plans to resume sailing again, but in the meantime we hope many of you will join us on our virtual farewell cruises to see our two ships off in style.”

As part of Fred Olsen’s virtual cruise programme, the company will be holding virtual farewell sailings for both Boudicca and Black Watch on Facebook on Monday 24 August, with guests and crew invited to share their favourite photographs and memories of the two ships.

Guests who were booked to sail on Boudicca and Black Watch will be among the first to sail on the new ships, with their bookings being automatically transferred to the same itineraries on Bolette or Borealis, and will be contacted by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines with final details in the coming weeks.

Additional cabins will go on sale in early September.

Visit fredolsencruises.com for more information.