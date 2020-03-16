Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has given an update on its ship Braemar, which has been struck by coronavirus.

The 929-passenger ship currently has five confirmed cases of covid-19 on board, four crew members and one passenger infected.

The ship had been sailing a Western Caribbean itinerary, with the cruise line confirming that Braemar, previously anchored off The Bahamas, has set sail for Cuba. From Cuba, guests will be repatriated to the UK by air.

Braemar update: Whilst we can’t confirm exact flight details yet, we are working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and plan to fly guests home once we arrive in Cuba. We will update our guests as soon as we have more information. — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) March 16, 2020

There are currently 22 guests and 21 crew who are in isolation, after displaying influenza-like symptoms.

In a statement, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines revealed: “We are working with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to confirm details about onward travel arrangements.

“We would ask you to bear with us while we make these arrangements, and will confirm further details as soon as we have them.

“We are working closely with Public Health England to clarify any necessary requirements for guests once they return to the UK.”

Those wanting to get in touch or enquire about family members can call the dedicated Braemar Relative Support Team, which has been set up by the Fred Olsen head office.

We have been working hard to increase the bandwidth so everyone can keep in contact with their friends and family. If you are struggling to get a message to anyone on board, please contact our Braemar Relative Support team on +44 (0)1473 292350 — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) March 16, 2020

Relatives can reach this team by calling +44 (0) 1473 292350 between the hours of 8am and 8pm.

In response to the unprecedented outbreak, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has now suspended all of its ocean sailings until 23 May.

As of Monday 15 March, cruise lines such as Marella, Tui, Virgin Voyages, Viking Cruises, P&O Cruises, Cunard and Cruise & Maritime Voyages have all suspended sailings.

CLIA US (the Cruise Lines International Association), has recommended cruise lines voluntarily and temporarily suspend operations for 30 days.

On the rivers, Uniworld, Amadeus, AmaWaterways, A-Rosa, Viking River, CroisiEurope and many others have all suspended their sailings.

In response to the cancellations, cruise lines have altered their refund and cancellation policies, with many offering extra cruise credit and the cancel or change sailing dates long beyond the suspension of sailings.

For the latest advice on coronavirus, visit gov.uk.

Our view:

The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.