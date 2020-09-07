Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has finally opened bookings for its new ship, Bolette.

The new vessel will join the Fred Olsen fleet as its flagship, sailing a number of brand new itineraries and a series of British Isles cruises.

Bolette will make her debut on 5 March 2021, sailing a seven-night Scotland and Northern Ireland cruise setting sail from Southampton.

This will be followed by two further UK cruises before Bolette sets sail for the warmer climes of the Azores and Madeira, which will take place over the Easter break.

Bolette is also taking over the itineraries schedules for Boudicca, who has sadly left the Fred Olsen fleet.

The 690-passenger ship will predominantly depart from the port of Dover, sailing as far as Morocco.

Encouraging travellers to get booking a cruise, guests who book onto any of Bolette’s sailings for 2021 or 2022 by 30 September 2020 will enjoy free gratuities and up to £100 per person to spend on board the ship.

This could be spent in the ship’s impressive spa with a thermal spa, aroma room, hydro pool, two saunas and nine treatment rooms.

“Our new ships have been a long time in the planning, so it is great to be able to officially unveil our itineraries for Bolette today,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer services for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We know that our guests can’t wait to get back cruising again and to experience our new ships for themselves. Now they can really start planning their first holiday back with us, whether they are looking for a UK break, to escape to warmer climates or for something a little more adventurous.

“Offering free tips and on board spending is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our guests for their support, and to get them excited about enjoying the many new and wonderful facilities that Bolette brings to the fleet, from new speciality dining venues to an increased number of bars and lounges where they can sit back, relax and experience the joys of cruising once again.”

Some highlights of Bolette’s maiden cruise season include a seven-night Scenic Scotland with Belfast cruise from £699 per person, and a 12-night Icelandic Wonders & Wildlife cruise from £1,799 per person.