Fred Olsen Cruise Lines may have suspended all its operations, but that didn’t stop it from sharing some heartwarming moments.

While most of the world has had to cancel or delays its holiday plans, Fred Olsen staff is still working around the clock to take on new bookings and help plan your holiday.

Showing the smiley team working from home, the small-ship cruise line shared a heartwarming photo, a symbol of support for its guests and the trade.

The photo shows the 60 team members who make up the Guest Services and Reservations call centres, and features the tagline: “We’re still here for you.”

‘We are still here for you’ – we may be away from our usual offices, but we at @FredOlsenCruise are all working hard from home to support our guests, crew, trade and media partners. #TogetherAtHome #MondayMotivaton #FredOlsen https://t.co/5Mgo4FO7hj pic.twitter.com/8Pw1exov9a — FOCL Media (@FOCLMedia) March 30, 2020

“Each guest journey begins with our Reservations and Guest Services teams,” said Peter Deer, managing director of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

“They are on the front-line of our office based operations.

“People like dealing with people, and we know that our guests like to have that point of contact with our team here, perhaps now more than ever. We have found ourselves in an unprecedented time, and I know that many of you will have questions about your upcoming cruises with us.

“This is equally as important for our travel agent partners, and our Trade Support team remains on hand to help you as together we work through this challenging period.

“These pictures go some way to show that we are real and we are caring. Behind every call you make to us is the friendly face of one of our team members, who will be more than happy to talk through any questions you may have.”

During the coronavirus crisis, the cruise line has done everything it can to show love and support to its passengers, especially when it came to repatriating guests on Braemar.

Following the repatriation of passengers from Havana to the UK, the cruise line surprised its passengers with a lovely care package, complete with long-life milk, teabags, biscuits and fresh fruit, helping towards stock for their cupboards and providing refreshments for their onward journeys home.

While Fred Olsen’s ships aren’t currently going anywhere for a while, that doesn’t mean you can’t book your 2021 cruise now.

In fact, one of the cruise line’s sailings features on the seven most amazing 2021 cruises, and it looks pretty incredible…

For an up-to-date list of all cruise lines who’ve suspended sailings, and what to do if your cruise is affected, read our guide to rebooking and cancelling your cruise.

For the latest advice on coronavirus, visit gov.uk.

Our view:

The cruise industry is facing an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are committed to keeping you informed with the most up-to-date news as we receive it from the sector. However, we firmly believe that the cruise industry will bounce back. When it does, we’ll be on hand to inspire with destination inspiration and exciting cruise itineraries for the years to come.