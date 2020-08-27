Fred Olsen Cruise Lines can finally get planning their next cruise, as the cruise line has today (27 August) unveiled its plans to have three of its ships ‘back in the water’.

The cruise line revealed that its two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, will be back in action in March and April 2021.

Balmoral is expected to sail even sooner, in place to be the first Fred Olsen Cruise Lines ship to return to service.

New ships Bolette and Borealis will take on the existing itineraries for Boudicca and Black Watch, along with a host of new tantalising sailings.

Cruisers eager to get planning will be able to book sailings on Fred’s two new ships from as early as next month, with Bolette cruises going on sale from Monday 7 September.

Sailings on Borealis will be available to book from Tuesday 15 September.

While Balmoral doesn’t yet have a confirmed return date, it is due to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“We have really missed taking our guests on their holidays this year. Without our guests, there is no vibrancy, no life and no fun on board our ships, and we can’t wait to be able to offer them the award-winning cruises for which we are renowned once again,” said Fred Olsen Junior, chairman of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

“We are so pleased to be able to share our ‘back in the water’ plans with our guests. When they join us back on board, they will do so aboard a refreshed fleet,” added Peter Deer, Fred’s managing director.

“We have been working hard to add that ‘Fred Olsen touch’ to our two new ships, Bolette and Borealis, so they are ready to offer the Fred Olsen experience that our returning guests know and love, and enchant those joining us for the very first time.”

Cruises for Boudicca and Black Watch will remain on sale on the Fred website for the time being, with passengers aware that the new ships will be taking on theses itineraries.

Bolette will take on Boudicca’s existing itineraries, while Borealis will take on Black Watch‘s itineraries. Guests will be automatically transferred onto the new sailings.

The two new ships are set to join the rest of the Fred fleet in Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities in Scotland from early next month.