Sailings for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ second new ship Borealis went on sale today and the inaugural programme features a number of exciting new itineraries setting sail from the iconic UK port of Liverpool in 2021.

Borealis’ first cruise will be a six-night ‘Scottish Lochs & Isles’ sailing, departing from Liverpool on 23 April 2021.

This will be followed by a five-night ‘Irish Capitals & Scottish Scenery’ cruise, before the ship ventures further afield to the Mediterranean, Norway, Iceland and more.

Fred Olsen’s Borealis – which the cruise line purchased from Holland America Line along with new ship Bolette in July – will sail almost exclusively from Liverpool across the 2021 and 2022 programme, and will be taking on existing itineraries for Black Watch, which was retired from the fleet in August, as well as five brand new itineraries.

This comes following the launch of Bolette, bookings for which went on sale last week.

Guests who book onto any of Borealis’ sailings for 2021 or 2022 by 30 September 2020 will gain free tips and up to £100 per person to spend on board.

Director of product and customer service at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Clare Ward, said:

“It is so exciting to have both of our new ships on sale, and to be able to showcase some of the incredible itineraries that we have on offer.

“In addition to taking on Black Watch’s sailings, Borealis will also take guests on a number of new cruises, offering opportunities to witness the natural beauty of closer-to-home islands around the UK, seek out the Northern Lights, from where Borealis takes her namesake, and recharge on a short Spanish City Break in the run up to Christmas next year.

“Importantly, the new ships will still offer that Fred. Olsen experience our guests have come to know and love, with familiar venues and faces on board, but with a range of exciting new facilities, too.

“We can’t wait to return to Liverpool, which has been such a popular regional port for us for a number of years now. We know Borealis will have an extremely warm welcome when she arrives there next spring.”

Liverpool City Council head of city assets, Angie Redhead, said: “We are delighted that Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has chosen Liverpool as the home port for its new ship, Borealis. It is a wonderful show of commitment to our city and reinforces the already strong partnership we have with them.”

For further information on Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ new ship and itineraries, visit fredolsencruises.com/our-ships/borealis-cruises.