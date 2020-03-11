Following five people on board its cruise ship Braemar testing positive for coronavirus (covid-19), Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has issued a statement.

The 929-passenger ship is currently sailing in the Caribbean, with four crew members and one passenger diagnosed with covid-19 on board.

Testing happened upon Braemar‘s arrival into Willemstad, Curaçao, on Tuesday 10 March, with results now sent back to Holland for secondary testing.

“We understand you may have some questions about what’s happening on our current Braemar cruise so wanted to give as much information as we can to keep you informed,” began the line, in a statement posted online.

“All of these guests and crew will continue to be looked after in isolation, along with anyone else reporting flu-like symptoms. We are continuing to follow outbreak protocols from UK Public Health to ensure everyone on board stays safe and well.

“This is, of course, a challenging and changing situation. We are working with the UK government, Chamber of Shipping and Public Health England to make arrangements, which will ensure everyone gets home as soon as possible.”

Following the news, the cruise line revealed it is cancelling its following cruise, M2006, and is contacting guests separately to give them the news.

“As those of you who travel with Fred Olsen often will know – our guests and crew are our number one priority and we have a team working around the clock here and in the UK to look after everyone concerned,” continued the statement.

Guests currently onboard the ship have been given free calls and wifi to keep in touch with friends and family.

Braemar will continue to sail to Barbados, the final port of call in the Caribbean itinerary.

Reacting to the growing concern over coronavirus covid-19, many cruise lines have updated and amended their cancellation and refund policies.

P&O Cruises, Cunard and NCL have been the latest lines to adapt their policies, giving customers more freedom when it comes to cancelling over coronavirus concerns.