It was an exciting moment for Fred Olsen Cruise Lines today (4 September), as the company welcomed the first of its two new ships.

Borealis arrived at Babcock’s Rosyth Facilities in Rosyth, Scotland, this afternoon after sailing beneath the iconic Forth and Queensferry bridges, and she joins the rest of Fred Olsen Cruise line’s fleet.

The second of the cruise line’s new ships, Bolette, is due to arrive in mid-September.

Commenting on her arrival, managing director at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, Peter Deer, said:

“It is great to see the first of our two new ships, Borealis, alongside next to the rest of our fleet.

“We can now begin our rebranding work to add those trademark Fred. Olsen touches to the interior and exterior of the vessel, including our famous red funnels.

“This is an important milestone for us and marks the start of a new future for our company.”

Borealis’ arrival comes ahead of itineraries for the two new ships going on sale with Fred Olsen Cruise Lines from next week.

Bolette’s itineraries, including those previously scheduled for Boudicca plus a number of brand new sailings, will be available to book from 9am on Monday 7 September.

Borealis will go on general sale on Tuesday 15 September, with Black Watch’s itineraries and a selection of new cruises added.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines purchased Borealis and Bolette (previously Rotterdam and Amsterdam) off Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line two months ago.

The two new ships increase Fred’s capacity by nearly a third, offering larger public areas onboard. However, with a capacity of fewer than 1,400 guests apiece, the new arrivals will retain the small-ship feel that Fred’s customers love.

Taking over Black Watch and Boudicca’s itineraries, the two ships are due to launch in March and April 2021, though the line’s existing ship Balmoral is expected to sail even sooner.

Visit fredolsencruises.com for more information.