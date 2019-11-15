Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is one of the most beloved British cruise lines in the world, with an army of loyal passengers sailing with the line time after time.

And now, the cruise line is giving three of its ocean vessels a fabulous makeover, spending millions of the refurbishment of Braemar, Balmoral and Black Watch.

The renovation will take place this winter, in preparation for the start of the 2020/21 cruise season.

Along with aesthetics, the ships will undergo various engineering works, general maintenance and refurbishments, with all improvements taking place at the dry docks of the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

Giving the fleet a sleeker, more modern look, several new public areas will be added, along with a host of cabin enhancements.

Along with the accommodation enhancement, a number of cabins on Black Watch will also receive new bathroom upgrades.

On Balmoral, a brand new ‘Oriental Room’ will be created in the forward area, serving exotic teas and Far Eastern-themed cocktails. A new ‘Photo Gallery’ will also be added to the mid-ship portside, while a new ‘Flower Shop’ will also be added, giving guests the chance to get their hands on a selection go stunning seasonal flowers.

First up is 929-passenger Braemar, who entered the dry dock this week, and will embark on her post makeover ‘French, Belgian & Spanish City Overnights’ cruise from Southampton on 24 November 2019.

Next up will be 1,350 Balmoral, who will enter the yard on 10 December, leaving on the 20 December and embarking on a French Escape mini-break.

Finally, 804-guest Black Watch will begin her makeover on 11 December 2019, emerging just before Christmas on 21 December for a one-night Christmas Party Night cruise in Southampton.

The fourth ship in the Fred Olsen fleet, Boudicca, will also receive a makeover in Autumn 2020, having recently undergone a transofmration at Blohm+Voss in Spring 2018.