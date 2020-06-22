World of Cruising Magazine

Following the sad news of the death of Real Response Media publishing director Peter Grant in early June, we are including details below of the funeral arrangements.

The service will take place at Bluebell Cemetery, Old London Road, Halstead, Kent TN14 7AE at 11.15am on Thursday 25 June.

Due to the restrictions in place as a result of Covid-19, only family members and close friends are able to attend in person, but there will be a live webcast for those who wish to pay their respects.

The details are as follows: obitus.com; username: Xise5736; password: 726598.

Anyone wishing to send flowers can do so via Orpington Funeralcare, 269 High Street, Orpington BR6 0NW, telephone 01689 876 036; please note that orders must be received by 9.30am on 25 June.

Jennie, Peter’s wife, has created a fundraising donation page in memory of Peter, which will go to Diabetes UK. Donations can be made at petergrant.muchloved.com.

May his soul rest in peace.

Chris Pitchford

CEO, Real Response Media Ltd