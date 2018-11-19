WHAT WE LOVE…

The Strand: The Strand is Galveston’s main shopping street, where horse-drawn carriages rattle over the cobbles between beautifully restored 19th century buildings. Here you can browse boutiques, galleries and gift shops, and visit the Galveston Railroad Museum or the interactive Pirates Museum. Be sure to pop into La King’s Confectionery, an old-fashioned candy factory and ice-cream parlour, where you can treat yourself to a cone while watching the staff make saltwater taffy (soft, chewy sweets).

Moody Gardens: Whatever the weather or time of year, Galveston’s Moody Gardens has something for everyone. Under cover in the Rainforest Pyramid you’ll find endangered species such as the giant river otter and the fearsome Komodo dragon, while the Aquarium Pyramid boasts artificial reefs as well as comical penguins and shark-feeding sessions. You can even touch a jellyfish – if you dare.

Houston Space Centre: Houston, we have a problem – or we will if you don’t explore the world-famous Space Center. Just half an hour’s drive from Galveston (about £35 by taxi), this is simply a must-see attraction. Touch a real piece of lunar rock. See a real spacesuit worn by an astronaut. But the star of the show is the Command Module of Apollo 17, the last manned lunar mission, which launched in December 1972.