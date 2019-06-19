Geri Horner looked thoroughly in her element as she tested out the new Mega Rockstar suites on board Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages inaugural ship launching this year.

The former Spice Girl was called upon by old friend Sir Richard Branson to check out the suites, which have been designed to encapsulate the brand’s unique ‘Rebellion Luxe’ category and have been inspired by rock ‘n’ roll style icons such as Grace Jones.

In the exclusive video released by Virgin, Geri Horner is seen indulging in champagne as she wanders around the suite, spinning records, reading Branson’s book and jamming on a guitar as she does so.

There are 78 Rockstar suites on board, all of which have been designed by Tom Dixon’s British Design Research Studio, but only 15 of these been classified as Mega Rockstar suites, aptly named the Massive Suites, Fab Suites, Posh Suites and Gorgeous Suites. All of the suites highlight Virgin’s commitment to its identity and ethos, having long been associated with the world of music and earlier this year having announced award-winning artist Mark Ronson as one of its Scarlet Lady’s brand ambassadors.

Offering the ultimate VIP experience, the Mega RockStar suites will have a dedicated hair and makeup crew available for guests residing in them upon request.

Mega RockStar suite guests will also be able to indulge unlimited complimentary alcoholic and specialty beverages* in all bars and eateries onboard, plus a free personalised bottomless in-room bar. What’s more, they will receive complimentary laundry service, plus the option to curate bespoke activities in any port-of-call, including private tours and culinary experiences.

Commenting on her involvement, Horner said: “Virgin Voyages’ RockStar Suites are the perfect blend of luxury, glamour and a little bit of rock and roll opulence – exactly the way I like to enjoy my holidays. After thorough testing, I think it’s safe to say these suites are rockstar-worthy and ready for Scarlet Lady’s debut next year. Everyone deserves to feel like a rockstar at some point in their lives… You’re in for a real treat!”

Sir Richard Branson commented: “I just love the idea of RockStar Suites. They celebrate Virgin’s musical heritage and how I got my start in the music industry. Geri and the Spice Girls were a wonderful part of that so I can’t imagine anyone better suited to give our RockStar Suites a whirl. Geri certainly looked like she had a great time! I’m very excited for our sailors on Scarlet Lady to feel like rock stars, too.”

Having shown her huge support of Virgin’s entry into the cruise sector, we believe this is only the beginning of Horner’s involvement with its first ship, Scarlet Lady. Watch this space.

