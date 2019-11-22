World of Cruising Magazine

Christmas time is fast approaching, and when it comes to indulgent tipples, nothing says festive cheer quite like a gin cocktail.

Be it Christmas tipples, the clink of G&T glasses or as a beautifully wrapped Christmas present, gin is undeniably part of Britain’s festive heritage.

And moving on from the traditional juniper-heavy London Dry style, Upperhand Gin is a refreshing, zingy and tantalising option for you to explore this Christmas season.

Bringing a taste of sun-soaked Mediterranean shores to mid-winter Britain, Upperhand mixes the fresh, flavourful and authentic herbs and botanicals of Italy with traditional Irish distilling methods, creating a product that works perfectly for any gin cocktail.

To produce the perfect profile of sweet, herbaceous and piney flavours, Upperhand is made using aromatic Tuscan juniper, zesty Sicilian lemon peel and fresh Ligurian basil. Distilled in the Irish town of Tipperary – a place that’s steeped in distilling history – the liquid is also infused with Irish dill, adding a moreish, savoury dimension.

This fresh, unique mix of flavours is the brainchild of Bert Lafferty, who created it using his own struggles and triumphs

as inspiration.

Born in a small rural town in Italy, Bert dreamed of becoming a professional sportsman, and despite setbacks and defeats, he ended up defying the odds and helping a new generation of athletes to achieve fame and glory.



At the same time he also discovered a passion for distilling, creating Upperhand Gin – a spirit that embodies striving

for perfection and never settling for anything but the best.

The result? A crystal-clear liquid of unrivalled flavour that’s perfect in a host of cocktails or with crisp, bittersweet tonic water.

In its elegant aquamarine bottle with shiny gold and copper detailing, a bottle of Upperhand Gin makes the perfect Christmas present – or you may just want to keep it as a fragrant, unique addition to your festive drinks collection.

To get your hands on a bottle of Upperhand Gin, head to upperhandgin.com.

Gimlet with a Twist

The perfect winter warmer, delicious and easy to make at home.

Ingredients

• 50ml Upperhand Gin

• 15ml fresh mandarin juice

• 6ml sugar syrup

• Slice of mandarin to garnish

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add all ingredients apart from the mandarin slice, shake energetically and strain into a martini

glass. Garnish and serve.

While Upperhand Gin is moreish and festive, it’s important to drink it responsibly and in moderation. For more information on safe and legal drinking, visit responsibledrinking.org.