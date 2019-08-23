World of Cruising Magazine

The classic gin ‘n’ tonic may be the quintessential British tipple, but gin is one of the most versatile of spirits and can be used to create a host of delicious cocktails.

Gin cocktails were in their heyday during the American prohibition, but they have come back in vogue in recent years due to the huge popularity of gin as the people’s favourite spirit choice.

There are many excellent gins out there, courtesy of the leading craft distilleries that are dedicated to producing high quality, refined spirits (some since as early as the 18th and centuries when it was known as mother’s ruin).

With so much choice on the market, this undoubtedly makes it near impossible to choose the ultimate gin, but one of our personal favourites is in fact a relative newbie to the market.

Launched earlier this year by Bert Lafferty, Upperhand is inspired by the founder’s own journey to defy the odds and become a professional athlete, and his amazing story is mirrored in the gin’s crystal clear liquid.

Expect bold yet delicate flavours and aromas of Tuscan juniper berries, paired with Ligurian basil, Sicilian lemon peel and Irish dill.

A delectable mix of Italian, Scottish and Irish notes, this marriage of flavours makes this versatile drink perfect for partnering with a quinine-rich tonic, for sipping on its own or for creating cocktails.

What’s more, the gin’s distinctive flavour profile means it can be enjoyed all-year round, not just in the summer.

Crafted in Tipperary, a quaint Irish town, Upperhand may be new to the market, but it originates from a place steeped in distilling history.

As gin can be blended with a myriad of botanical flavours, making it a true mixologist’s dream, there are countless gin cocktail recipes from which to choose. And yet, sometimes it’s best to just keep it simple and allow the true flavour of the spirit to come out.

As such, we’ve created the perfect gin cocktail recipe for entertaining friends, or simply if you fancy mixing things up on a quiet evening at home.

Ingredients:

50ml Upperhand Gin

8 leaves of basil

15ml fresh lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

How to make:

1. Place the basil and lemon into a cocktail shaker.

2. Add sugar syrup and gin and top up with ice.

3. Shake vigorously.

4. Double strain the mixture into an ice-filled rocks glass.

5. Garnish with basil leaves.

6. Serve in a chilled waterfall gin goblet or glass.

For more information, visit upperhandgin.com.