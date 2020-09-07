Scotland’s largest and most sociable city combines gastronomy, art and culture with an idiosyncratic charm and humour that’s all its own. This is a place where the measures are large, the locals are straight-talking and the museums are some of the best in the world.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s art nouveau architecture can be recognised across the city, alongside works by Alexander “Greek” Thomson. This urban landscape is tempered by beautiful green spaces – including the renowned Kelvingrove Park and Botanic Gardens in Glasgow’s West End – as well as modern edifices by Zaha Hadid and Norman Foster.

Elsewhere, churches have been repurposed as theatres and restaurants, while an eclectic dining scene mixes local produce with cutting-edge cuisine. You’re never too far from a cosy ‘wee’ pub, and the legendary nightlife ensures there is plenty to do after dark. Just don’t forget to pack an umbrella.