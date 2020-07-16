It’s been a week since the government delivered a devastating blow to the cruise industry, with the FCO issuing travel advice advising against all cruise ship travel.

However, things are now looking up, as the FCO has updated that advice saying it relates only to ‘international travel’ on ‘sea-going cruise ships’.

This means, under the FCO advice, Britons looking to cruise should be able to embark on a river cruise, or even an ocean cruise around the British Isles.

The latest advice reads: “The Foreign & Commonwealth Office advises against cruise ship travel at this time. This is due to the ongoing pandemic and is based on medical advice from Public Health England.

“Cruise ship travel means staying overnight for at least 1 night on a sea-going cruise ship with people from multiple households.

“Our advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools.

“Our advice does not include ferries or privately-rented boats.

“The government will continue to review its cruise ship travel advice based on the latest medical advice.”

The advice against cruise travel came just a week after the government released a list of countries and territories which are now deemed okay to travel to. When visiting countries on the list Brits will not have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival and return to the UK.

Countries on the list include Hungary, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany, all popular countries to river cruise in.

Under the new advise, travellers appear to now be able to safely book a river cruise, without going against government guidelines.

The news will also be a welcome relief for Hurtigruten, who recently released a list of UK mini-break expedition cruises that will set sail in September.

Sailing around the British Isles, the four sailings will depart from Portsmouth (2 September), Liverpool (7 and 17 September) and Glasgow (12 September).

Cruisers will be able to visit the Scottish Highlands, the coastlines of Wales and Northern Irelands and the delightful English South Coast.