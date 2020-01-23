World of Cruising Magazine

There is arguably no sport in the world more glamorous than motor racing.

The Monaco Grand Prix famously attracts the glitterati year after year, who enjoy the principality’s famed sporting event while soaking up the Mediterranean sun and (naturally) copious amounts of champagne. Couple this glitzy sporting occasion with a cruise and you’ve got yourself one of the most glamorous holidays imaginable.

Specialists in bespoke cruise packages, Paramount Cruises, boasts a team of staff with extensive experience and knowledge that put together unique cruise and land holidays for the most discerning travellers.

One of Paramount’s most popular packages, unsurprisingly, is its cruise and Grand Prix option. With itineraries catering to all of the highlights of the motor racing calendar, passengers truly have their pick of the races.

From the festival atmosphere of Barcelona to the street circuits of Vietnam or the opulent surroundings of Monaco, each race offers something different and unforgettable.

The first fixture this year (for which tickets are still available) is the Australian Grand Prix. Taking place in March and stretching over four days, it draws hundreds and thousands of fans annually.

Paramount Cruises is offering guests the chance to combine this epic event with a mini-tour of Australia, including overnight stays in Sydney and Melbourne, where the event is held. After the adrenalin-fuelled excitement of the Grand Prix, relax and unwind with a cruise around the beautiful Pacific Islands aboard Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas, including stops at Lifou, Loyalty Island; Mystery Island, Vanuatu; and Mare, New Caledonia.

For those who wish to stay slightly closer to home, however, the Barcelona Grand Prix is the perfect option.

Sailing around the Mediterranean in the height of spring aboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Grandiosa, passengers get to experience both the Italian and French Rivieras, as well as Naples, Sicily and the sun-drenched archipelago of Malta. Ports of call along the way include Marseilles, Genoa and Valletta.

Once in Barcelona, guests will get to explore the beautiful city before taking their grandstand seats to experience the drama and excitement of the race, watching sporting stars like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel whizz round the track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Arguably the most prestigious of all the Grand Prix events combined, the Monaco Grand Prix takes place this year on 19 May.

Adding to the glamour, Paramount Cruises has combined this much-loved event with a two-night stay in Barcelona at a five-star hotel, followed by a four-night cruise aboard Azamara Cruises’ luxurious ship Azamara Journey.

Sailing around the French Riviera, the ship will call at Nice and Saint-Tropez before arriving in Monaco for the much-anticipated race-day. Following the event, guests will return to Barcelona before flying back to the UK.

Marking the end of the sporting season is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Taking place in November, the highly-acclaimed event – held at one of the most advanced racing circuits in the world – can this year be combined with a cruise around the UAE, courtesy of Paramount Cruises.

Commencing in Dubai (following a flight from the UK), guests will enjoy a two-night stay in Dubai before heading over to Abu Dhabi for the qualifying day and race-day. Then, after guests’ thirst for fuel has been exhausted, they will board a ship and journey to Sir Bani Yas Island and Muscat (Oman) before returning back in Dubai.

