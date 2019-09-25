Greece has as many as 6,000 islands, around 200 of them inhabited and large enough to visit. Some fall in and out of fashion. ITV’s The Durrells is inspiring fresh discovery of Corfu, whose magic, said Gerald Durrell, settles upon you “as gently and clingingly as pollen.” All are lovely – yet the same 10 or so islands feature in almost every cruise-ship itinerary and holiday package. Perhaps that’s as it should be. After all, you can never go wrong with a greek islands cruise.

Additionally, first-time visitors should never miss the cliff-side whitewashed houses and sublime sunsets of Santorini. Or the Minoan ruins and wild beauty of Crete, or the enthralling Crusader history of Rhodes. But some cruise operators do offer more, dotting their highlights programmes with lesser-known gems and, in the process, revealing a more tranquil, traditional Greece.

Here are five islands to keep in mind when thinking of your next greek islands cruise.

Nisyros (Dodecanese)

Best for spectacular landscapes. Legend has it that Nisyros was once a part of Kos, until Poseidon tore off a piece of the island to hurl at his foe, the giant Polybotes. Trapped beneath the rock, Polybotes still shakes and groans. It is a fittingly dramatic creation myth for such an isle – essentially just a great, five-mile-wide volcano rising sheer from the sea. Though technically active, Nisyros has erupted only three times in the past 50,000 years. But the profits of volcanic rock are manifold. Colourful flowers flourish, hot springs feed natural spas with mineral-rich waters said to have medicinal properties, and otherworldly landscapes such as the Stefanos Crater, with its steaming fumaroles and bubbling sulphur pools, evoke the sense of stepping into the pages of a Jules Verne novel. If you find yourself on Nisyros, be sure to visit the tiny village of Nikia. Perched on the lip of the caldera, with its population just over 1,000, its brightly painted houses, 15th century church and picturesque square of volcanic pebble mosaic.

Karpathos (Dodecanese)

Best for authentic villages. Almost untouched by mainstream tourism, Karpathos is an island of pretty villages, little changed in centuries. Olympos, for example, is so traditional as to be almost a living museum, its women dressed in vibrantly coloured garments; its narrow stone streets lined with artisan workshops between pastel-coloured houses.