All fine by me. After everything that has happened this year, frankly anywhere in Greece would have filled me with joy. Better still, the Peloponnese is much less touristy than Mykonos, with deserted coves for swimming, and lovely old towns like Nafplion and Pylos to explore, as well as legendary sites like Epidaurus, Olympia and Delphi, the fortress town of Monemvasia and the wild scenery of the Mani peninsula.

Being back at sea felt familiar but different, with new rituals to get used to, even before we stepped on board. There’s a strict track-and-trace form for Greece, for a start, which sends you a QR code at midnight on your day of travel. Get anything wrong and you’re not even allowed to board the plane, so it’s important to be organised.

Passengers from each flight are selected at random for Covid testing, and the results take 24 hours, so we all had to arrive a day early. I booked a hotel, the Amarilia in Vouliagmeni, as August is too hot for traipsing round Athens. Nobody from my family was tested, but having time to relax before embarkation was surprisingly pleasant as we swam in the sea, drank cold beers and tucked into fresh fish at a waterfront taverna.

Galileo is an atmospheric little ship, designed for outdoor living, with a spacious sun deck shaded by a large canvas, and an alfresco bar on the aft deck that wouldn’t be out of place on a private yacht. There’s a dining room large enough for social distancing, and comfortable, wood-panelled cabins with plenty of storage space. Ours opened on to a wraparound deck, and sometimes I’d just sit in my doorway, reading a book and half watching the waves. The crew hoist the sails most days, though I suspect they’re more for effect than propulsion