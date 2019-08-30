Then, if time allows, you might like to rent a car for the afternoon and complete the Newport Ocean Drive – a 10-mile coastal stretch that takes you on a scenic route through parks and along the cliffside.

The outstanding port on any New England cruise is likely to be Boston – the city where the Americans started their revolution all those years ago. Also, the largest conurbation in Massachusetts by some distance. Boston in the fall is a magnificent sight, and there are plenty of parks and tree-lined riverbanks to ramble through, as well as the historic (and lovely) Boston Public Garden.

Stroll across Lagoon Bridge for the most stunning views of autumn colour reflected in the water. You can even take a boat ride on the lake. Elsewhere in the city, explore Boston Common, where European settlement began in 1625. Also check out the trendy neighbourhood of Beacon Hill. Make sure to cheer on the Boston Red Sox at baseball’s Fenway Park.

Heading north again towards Canada, take the opportunity to visit Portland, Maine. The waterfront is lined with fishermen’s wharves and the restaurants have earned the city a reputation as a foodie mecca.

Make sure you visit the iconic Portland Head Lighthouse, which has been safeguarding the local shipping since 1791. Take a clifftop walk for a relaxing dose of blue to balance out those fall colours. Then, for something a little more quintessentially American, make your way to one of the many pick-your-own pumpkin patches that dot the New England landscape.