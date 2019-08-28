World of Cruising Magazine

The Nile, which attracted 28,000 British visitors in 2012, drew fewer than 4,000 last year, so it’s a great time to see Egypt without hordes of tourists around you. Across the Atlantic, in America, travellers can sail along rivers including the Mississippi, Columbia and Snake. American Cruise Lines offers themed voyages linked to the Civil War, Mark Twain and Nashville Country and Blues.

Things to Know Before You Go

Visas: Check if one is required with the relevant consulate. You may have to send your passport away to be authorised.

Health: You may be advised to have booster inoculations and carry anti-malarial tablets. Drink only bottled water and be careful about eating street food. Take sun screen and mosquito spray.

Customs: Don’t be surprised if local people treat you as somewhat of a novelty– some don’t see many Westerners. If you plan on an excursion to an orphanage, pack some pens, coloured pencils and notepads as gifts.

Clothing and Climate: Be aware of whether you’re travelling in a rainy, cold or hot season. Bring lightweight clothing with some long-sleeved items for protection from mosquitoes and sun, as well as rain gear and comfortable walking shoes that you don’t mind getting wet or muddy. Pack a few smart casual items for welcome and farewell dinners.

Expect the Unexpected: Unlike European rivers, which are more controlled, waters can be affected by seasonal weather that can alter the course of the cruise. Be aware also that riverbanks can be steep and slippery.