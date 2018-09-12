Wherever you lay your hat on your travels, make sure you do it in style

Few accessories scream ‘holiday vibes’ more than the humble sun hat – and so it is no surprise that is a staple of any good summer holiday wardrobe. With this in mind, we’ve pulled together a few of our favourites from the high street’s summer lines, all you’ve got to do is find a beach to flaunt them on.

Floppy Hat, £12.99, New Look

Wild at heart? With its leopard-print tie, this stylish number will make any holiday outfit look grrrreat!

Striped Sun Hat, £39, Seaspray

In navy and white this is the epitome of cruising glamour – wear it by the pool or while strolling round Monte Carlo, darling.

Sophia Hat, £45, Hobbshats

The leather tie elevates this traditional summer style out of the ordinary. Looking even better as it gets worn and weathered, this one’s a keeper!

Parrot Fedora, £25, Accessorize

This will keep you cool from Cadiz to the Caribbean – and the feathered friend adds a frivolous and fun touch.

Pompom Hat, £20, Next

Fun, on-trend and perfect for throwing in a beach bag, this has a Spanish vibe that takes you from sunbathing to sightseeing in style.

Millie Metallic Swirl Fascinator, £39, Monsoon

Wondering what to wear on formal nights? Here’s the perfect thing for dinner or the races (horses in Dubai and F1 in Abu Dhabi for ultimate glamour).

OUR FAVOURITE SUN HATS

Karen Pasquali Jones