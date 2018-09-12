Wherever you lay your hat on your travels, make sure you do it in style

Few accessories scream ‘holiday vibes’ more than the humble sun hat – and so it is no surprise that is a staple of any good summer holiday wardrobe. With this in mind, we’ve pulled together a few of our favourites from the high street’s summer lines, all you’ve got to do is find a beach to flaunt them on.

Floppy Hat, £12.99, New Look

Wild at heart? With its leopard-print tie, this stylish number will make any holiday outfit look grrrreat!

Striped Sun Hat, £39, Seaspray

In navy and white this is the epitome of cruising glamour – wear it by the pool or while strolling round Monte Carlo, darling.

Sophia Hat, £45, Hobbs

The leather tie elevates this traditional summer style out of the ordinary. Looking even better as it gets worn and weathered, this one’s a keeper!

Parrot Fedora, £25, Accessorize

This will keep you cool from Cadiz to the Caribbean – and the feathered friend adds a frivolous and fun touch.

Pompom Hat, £20, Next

Fun, on-trend and perfect for throwing in a beach bag, this has a Spanish vibe that takes you from sunbathing to sightseeing in style.

Millie Metallic Swirl Fascinator, £39, Monsoon

Wondering what to wear on formal nights? Here’s the perfect thing for dinner or the races (horses in Dubai and F1 in Abu Dhabi for ultimate glamour).