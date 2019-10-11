Such unexpected pleasures are part of the fun on this ship, where the captain may adjust the route and the itinerary as the voyage progresses.

The next day brought us to Scotland’s most famous and picturesque fortress, Eilean Donan. As a special treat, we later sailed past it on the way to see Armadale Castle and some spectacular gardens on Skye.

Heading on to Mull we hit a force 9 storm, but Princess showed her mettle as she ploughed through the waves to safe harbour. Dinner was delayed for half an hour but still served.

On our last full day we visited the beautiful and multi-coloured seafront of Tobermory – famous from the children’s TV show Balamory – dropping by an aquarium that keeps its exhibits for only a few weeks before releasing them back into the ocean.

Sailing down the island to Craignure and Duart Castle, we enjoyed a champagne reception as guests of clan chief Sir Lachlan Maclean, before a final gala meal on board that included a spirited rendition of Robert Burns’ famous Address to a Haggis.

When we set our sights on more distant shores, we cruisers often overlook the wonders of Scotland – its beauty, wildness and charm, from soaring, moss-covered mountains to placid lochs, gushing rivers and jagged coastlines.

Even when the weather worsens and the seas turn grey, the brooding skies hang dramatically over the landscape, evoking memories of the country’s long and often bloody history.

But on any cruise it is the crew who make the difference, and the cheerful bunch we saw every day aboard Hebridean Princess all felt like friends by the end of the trip.