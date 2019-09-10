World of Cruising Magazine

Today (10 September 2019) marked another historic moment in the world of cruising as Oscar-winning actor Dame Helen Mirren christened Scenic Eclipse, also known as the ‘World’s First Discovery Yacht’.

In front of cruise line executives, journalists, cruise passengers and other VIPs, who had all travelled to Manhattan Cruise Terminal to be part of the momentous occasion, Dame Helen Mirren proudly said how being the ship’s godmother was “an incredible honour”.

“I am very honoured to have been chosen as the Godmother to such a beautiful vessel as Scenic Eclipse,” she commented.

“She will have many adventures and a wonderful life as she transports her guests in immaculate style and great safety to beautiful places.”

Following tradition, Mirren wished the ship and crew good luck for the sailings ahead as she christened the ship with the words: “I name this ship Scenic Eclipse. May God bless her and all who sail on her.”

Commenting on the luxury new ship, Mirren remarked how she “investigated every style of cabin available” and how even the smallest cabins available are “so spacious and comfortable” that she would be “perfectly happy in that room”.

Along with its luxury cabins, she also reflected on the yacht’s various green features and how the fact that Scenic Eclipse is “one of the greenest ships sailing today” is an “amazing technological achievement”.

Dame Helen Mirren, who looked resplendent in her role as ship godmother, is best known for winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2007 for her riveting performance in The Queen.

Her other Academy Award nominations include The Madness of King George (1994), Gosford Park (2001), and The Last Station (2009).

Mirren will next be seen in the highly anticipated HBO/SKY limited series in the title role of Catherine the Great and in the equally anticipated Warner Brothers film, The Good Liar.

Dame Helen Mirren joins a fleet of other notable actors and public figures – from Sophia Loren to the Duchess of Cornwall – who have taken on the prestigious role of ship godmother.

Scenic Eclipse sets sails from today from New York for Martha’s Vineyard, Boston and Quebec City on her inaugural US voyage.

The luxury expedition ship has 114 all verandah suites range in size from 32 m² to 247 m²; 10 dining options – from Asian Fusion and French fine dining to a chef’s table and a poolside buffet.

She is also equipped with a 550 m² spa, a gym and separate yoga and Pilates studio; two six-guest helicopters and one six-guest submarine capable of depths of nearly 200m; a state-of-the-art theatre for entertainment and lectures; indoor and outdoor plunge pools; butler service for all guests, and an almost 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio.

For more information and to book a suite aboard Scenic Eclipse, visit scenic.co.uk.