WHAT WE LOVE…

Suomenlinna: Time permitting, guests should catch the 15-minute ferry to this sea fortress which has been vital to the protection of the country for generations – even though it has been conquered by the Swedes and Russians. Construction began in the 18th century and today it is a world heritage site that attracts visitors from all over. It’s quite the picturesque site – perfect for a picnic!

Temppeliaukio Church: A treat for the eyes and ears, the Rock Church, as it is known, is excavated directly into solid rock. Opened in 1969, the church is known for its acoustics and regularly hosts concerts. It is also a fascinating spot to relax and take in the ambience. A popular spot for tourists – so best to visit early to avoid large queues.

Senate Square: Senate Square is ringed by four buildings designed by famed German architect Carl Ludvig Engel. There’s Helsinki Cathedral, which was once known as the St Nicholas Church, the Great Cathedral, the Government Palace, the main building of the University of Helsinki, and the National Library of Finland. The square is also home to a monument of Alexander II, former Tsar of Russia and Grand Duke of Finland. Plenty of photo opportunities here then.